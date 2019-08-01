Pune man booked for assaulting stray dog

pune

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:18 IST

A man has been booked for brutally beating up a stray dog with a stick in Kasarwadi, Bhosari. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dhasling Ramchandra Dhaigude. The complaint was lodged by Krushna Jamadar, a resident of Kasarwadi.

Investigation officer, police head constable, MV Dabeer said, “The incident took place in Hirabai slums on Tuesday at 11.30 am where the accused under the influence of alcohol beat up the dog with a stick.”

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 428 and Section 11(A) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, Dabeer said.

“On interrogation, the accused told us that he took the step as the dog had bitten his mother. He has produced a medical certificate to the effect,” Dabeer said.

Vineeta Meher, ex-Animal welfare officer, Animal Welfare Board of India, said, “This case came before us yesterday (on Tuesday) and the matter was immediately taken up with the police.”

“There is a lack of awareness and understanding amongst the police regarding animal welfare and protection laws. The accused brutally assaulted the dog and had tied it with a rope. The police are trying to shield the accused when he should have been arrested,” he said.

