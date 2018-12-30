 Pune man dupes woman of ornaments held
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Pune man dupes woman of ornaments held

The Vishrambaug police station has arrested accused identified as Lokesh Diwekar, a resident of Aundh

pune Updated: Dec 30, 2018 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,woman,Aundh
The Vishrambaug police station has arrested accused identified as Lokesh Diwekar, a resident of Aundh.Police said the incident took place between March and April this year(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of gold and silver ornaments by a 46-year-old man claiming he could help resolve her differences with her husband.The Vishrambaug police station has arrested accused identified as Lokesh Diwekar, a resident of Aundh.Police said the incident took place between March and April this year.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:58 IST

more from pune