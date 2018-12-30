Pune man dupes woman of ornaments held
The Vishrambaug police station has arrested accused identified as Lokesh Diwekar, a resident of Aundhpune Updated: Dec 30, 2018 16:59 IST
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of gold and silver ornaments by a 46-year-old man claiming he could help resolve her differences with her husband.The Vishrambaug police station has arrested accused identified as Lokesh Diwekar, a resident of Aundh.Police said the incident took place between March and April this year.
