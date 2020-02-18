Pune man who killed wife in front of their children gets life imprisonment

pune

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:32 IST

A court in Pune sentenced a 37-year-old man to life in prison on Tuesday, for strangling his wife to death in front of their children in 2017, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal.

The man has been identified as Tatoba Pandurang Gardade, 37, while his deceased wife has been identified as Manisha Gardade, who was 33 years old at the time of the incident. The couple lived with their two minor children at Om Society along BT Kawade road in Ghorpadi. The incident happened occurred on April 11, 2017, at their house. Among the two children, the girl was 9 years old while the boy was 11 years old.

Along with life sentence, he was also directed to pay Rs 10,000 fine by additional sessions judge SR Navander, according to advocate Agarwal. Advocate Vipul Dushing was the defence lawyer in the case.

The case had been registered at the Mundhwa police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the man was unhappy about his wife wanting to go to work. She had joined a private company in Hadapsar as a helper, where her sister Savita, was also employed. As per the complaint in the matter, Tatoba often drank alcohol and beat her up for wanting to go to work.

On the day of the incident, the convicted man threatened to kill the two children as well as his wife if she went to work. However, she left and informed her sister about the threat. Later in the evening, when Tatoba came home, he was under the influence of alcohol and drank tea made by Manisha before he started beating her up, according to the complaint.

“The girl was called as a witness, but she spoke in favour of her father in the court as she probably wanted to protect the only parent she had left. We did not call her brother as a witness,” said advocate Agarwal.

According to the police, Tatoba kicked Manisha in the stomach before trying to strangle her with his hands as their children watched. He then sent the children out and when they came back, their mother was lying in a pool of blood, according to advocate Agarwal.