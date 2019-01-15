Pune metro authorities to develop Kothrud garbage land

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has decided to develop the Kothrud garbage depot land for commercial purpose to increase the non fair revenue. It is expecting to get 7 lakh square feet construction for leasing out.

Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “The work of the metro car shed will start in the next two weeks at the Vanaz land which was earlier known as Kothrud garbage depot land.” Recently, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) handed over all the garbage depot land to the Pune metro for erecting a car shed.

As Maha-Metro is planning to start the first stretch of Metro in between Vanaz to civil court in the first phase, the work of car shed would be finish speedily said Dixit adding, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maha-Metro is planning to start the first metro on this stretch.

He added, “There is enough frontage for Kothrud depot land. Maha Metro is preparing the planning for erecting commercial buildings on this front portion of land and the car shed would be inner side area.

By considering 4-floor space index (FSI) for this land, big towers would be erected on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. It is expected that 7 lakh square feet construction would be available to lease out, he added.

Dixit said that all the commercial places will be available to lease out at Vanaz, Civil Court, Swargate and Shivajinagar would be leased out.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:19 IST