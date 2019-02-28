Pune metro corridor from Chinchwad to Nigdi approved

The extension of the Pune metro route corridor from Chinchwad to Nigdi has received principle approval from the Maharashtra state government.

The approval, that came on Wednesday, was sanctioned after Maha- Metro prepared a detailed project report (DPR) based on the demand made by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro is yet to file a detailed project report for the Swargate to Katraj route. The extended stretch of the Pune metro from the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) headquarters to Bhakti-Shakti Square in Chinchwad, is 4.41 km.

According to the comprehensive mobility plan, September 2018, the stretch had been extended for the said area as demanded. The detailed project report was approved by the PCMC administration and sent to the state government for approval. The said corridor will have three stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi. Maha-Metro has estimated the commuter strength at 14,450 people on the said stretch, in 2023 on a daily basis.

Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro general manager said , “The construction of the PCMC to Nigdi corridor is the need of the hour. The corridor will establish the connect between Bhakti Shakti chowk to Swargate and in return will connect all the densely populated suburbs of the city.”

Shravan Hardikar , PCMC commissioner said that the corridor will boost the commuting prospects of the residents and will serve as an important medium to connect the east and west sections of the city. An estimated cost of Rs 1048.22 crore will be spent for the construction of the said corridor.

The route length of Pune Metro rail project is 31.25 km (26.23 km elevated and 5.02 km underground), divided into two corridors, i.e. from Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) to Swargate (16.59 km); and from Vanaz to Ramwadi (14.66 km), with 30 stations and two car maintenance depots. The approved completion cost is Rs 11,420 crore. This is the largest single investment, thus far, in any public project implemented in the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

