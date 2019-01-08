Pune Municipal Commissioner establishes a dedicated cell to expedite road projects

Saurabh Rao, Pune Municipal Commissioner has established a dedicated cell to expedite the work of Katraj-Kondhwa and Shivane-Kharadi road projects. The widening work of both the roads have already been underway after contracts were awarded for the same.

However, land acquisition continued to be a hindrance for the projects.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is keen on completing both the projects at the earliest, however considering the persistent issue of land acquisition the commissioner has constituted a special cell which will monitor both the road projects on daily basis.

The cell will be headed by city engineer, Prashant Waghmare and Pune Municipal Corporation road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar.

Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner said, “A special cell comprising ten PMC officials will be formed in order to speed up the process of the KatrajKondhwa and Shivne-Kharadi road projects.”

The work of this cell is to acquire all the necessary land for these road projects. The officers of this special cell will establish communication with land owners and brief them about the various compensation packages including Transfer of Development Right (TDR) and Floor Space Index (FSI).

This cell will also help the land owners get their missing property documents from the government.

The municipal commissioner has asked the officers Waghmare and Pawaskar to take a daily review of this project and submit a weekly progress report to the municipal commissioner.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:00 IST