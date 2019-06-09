Pune municipal corporation by-elections on June 24

The by-elections to fill up the post of three corporators for the 11 adjoining merged villages will take place on June 24.

Two candidates are going to be elected as corporators to villages that were recently merged into PMC limits, while the third is a re-election being held at ward no. 1 because the previous corporator there was disqualified as he failed the caste verification check.

Recently, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) merged 11 villages within its limit. As there was no representation from these villages, it was decided to appoint two members from these villages in the PMC.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have joined hands for this by-election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also filed nominations for the by-elections.

The municipal elections were held on February 21, 2017.

