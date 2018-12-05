Pune municipal corporation’s ‘go green’ initiative leaves plants dead

In August this year, Pune municipal corporation claimed to have achieved the target of planting 60,000 saplings in the city. However four months later, not many of those saplings have survived. On the Katraj bypass near Navale bridge, saplings have dried up due to negligence on the part of civic officials and not enough water.

Saplings of banyan and peepal trees were planted along the roadside (of where) as a part of the plantation drive undertaken by the PMC in July and August. The drive witnessed the participation of local corporates and leaders of various political parties.

The saplings planted alongside the stretch between Navale bridge to Katraj road were completely neglected and died as they didn’t receive water. The saplings, according to residents were nurtured for three years in a nursery.

“There is either no water or inadequate fencing to protect them from pests and rodents. The result being the saplings have dried up,” said Manohar Jagtap, a resident of WHERE adding that the remaining were on the verge of dying.

“The saplings planted in city received adequate water and care which was maintained at ward level. The saplings have dried up due to cattle and the absence of tree guard.I will instruct respective ward officers to look into this matter and take care of saplings planted along roadside,”said Atole HS, member of civic tree authority.

According to the forest officials,maintenance and watering should be taken care of by the civic body . The forest department is only responsible for providing the saplings.They do not have funds to be able to look after them.PMC officers assured that,if necessity,they will replace these dried saplings with new ones.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:41 IST