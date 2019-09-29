Pune Navratri Mahotsav to have Gandhian touch in their silver jubilee celebrations

pune

The rains wreaked havoc in several areas of the city, however, residents and members of the Pune Navratri Mahotsav refuse to let this dampen their spirits.

They are looking forward to nine days of devotion, spirituality, culture and tradition combined with some contemporary events.

After the 1961 floods in Pune, a rehabilitation colony was set up at Shivdarshan. Here, people came across ancient sculptures and idols of several gods. People built a tin shed and started worshipping the same. Several years later, Aba Bagul, organiser and founder of Pune Navratri Mahotsav, built a temple at that spot. Amit Bagul, member, Pune Navratri Mahotsav, says, “Aba had a dream where a Goddess would appear with a gold kalash (utensil). After several discussions, it was decided to build a temple at that spot. The Laxmi temple boasts of intricate architecture and detailing.”

Twenty-five years since, the temple beings Navratri with a small puja followed by a nine-day celebration. “This year is special as we enter the 25th year and are looking forward to an interesting week.”

The first Ghatasthapana at the temple had Lata Mangeshkar sing a pasaydaan and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi sang a soulful number. It was a five-day event. Since then, the organisation has been celebrating the event every year. “We are so glad and fortunate to have completed so many years. We never believed that we would be able to do it for so long. It is organised by Pune Navratri Mahotsav Samiti along with Finolex Industries and corporate social responsibility (CSR) partner Mukul Madhav Foundation,” said Aba Bagul, president of Pune Navratri Mohotsav.

The festival will open on September 29 in the presence of Aruna Dhere, president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan; Mukta Puntambekar, social worker; Nirmala Kandalgaonkar, social worker; Abeda Inamdar, educationist; Gayatri Chhabria, entrepreneur; Bharti Barhate, Kavya Ladkar, Pournima Lunavat and Samita Mulani. Ulhas Pawar will preside over the function.

Bagul shares, “This is the 150th birth anniversary of father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. We are dedicating this programme to him. After the inauguration, the programme will see interesting performances of nine actresses Bhargavi Chirmule, Girija Prabhum, Vaishnavi Patil, Sharvari Jemenis, Sayali Paradkar, Aishwarya Kale, Dipali Sayyad, Smita Shevale and Smita Tambe. Dancer Shama Bhate’s Nadroop group will perform the Mahakali Kapalini, which will be a real treat for dance lovers while Jagaran Gondhal, a Maharashtrian tradition will be presented by Vinod Dhokate and troupe. Ratnakar Shelke dance academy will also present a programme titled ‘black and white’ which will be the highlight of the day.”

Like every year, felicitation of personalities who have contributed towards art and culture will be held. “This year, Shri Laxmimata Kala-Sanskriti Jivan Gaurav Purskar (lifetime achievement award) will be given to Vidhyadhar Anaskar, economist; Shantanu Deshpande, industrialist; Virendra Kirad, social activist; Mansi Mulsale from Lavani industry and Dr Sanjeev Khurd from the medical profession.”

Keeping the tradition of different kinds of programme by personalities, on September 30 on the occasion of 90th birth year of singer Lata Mangeshkar, musical journey of Lata Mangeshkar curated by Pandir Hrudayanath Mangeshkar will be presented by singer Manisha Nischal and Vibhavari Deshpande. Another programme on Lata Mangeshkar will be held on October 3 where ‘The one only Lata’ will be presented by Swarda Godbole, Komal Kankiya and team. October 5 will also see ‘Tum Aa Gaye Ho’ a musical programme to mark 90th birth year of Kishor Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Songs of both the eminent singers will be a treat for music lovers.

What: Pune Navratri Mahotsav

Events to look forth to:

1. What: Lata didi and me

When: September 30, 7pm

2. What: Mozart of Madras

When: October 1, 7pm

3. What: Lavani Mahotsav

When: October 6, 12noon

Where: Ganesh Kala Rangmanch, Swargate

When: September 29-October 8

Box 2: Navratri events in the city:

1.Dandiya fever 2019

Where: The Orchid Hotel, Balewadi

When: October 4-6, 6pm onward

2. Garba Raas 3.0

Where: Residency Club, Camp

When: October 5-6, 6pm onward

3. Garba Raasutsav

Where: Dudhane Lawns, Karvenagar

When: October 1, 5pm

4. Chogada Tara Garba Night

Where: Chandani Lawn, Kothurd

When: October 5, 6pm

5. Rangilo Dandiya Night 2019

Where: Yash Lawns, Bibvewadi

When: October 2, 5pm

6. Dandiya for her

Where: Harshal Hall, Kothrud

When: October 5-6, 6.30pm

7. Garba Fusion Night

Where: Sameer Lawns, Katraj

When: October 5, 6pm

8. Dhamaal Dandiya

Where: Thikana, Baner

