Pune NCP leader Deepak Mankar booked in yet another land grabbing case

Deepak Mankar, former deputy mayor of Pune and a member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was booked in another case related to land grabbing on Friday. A case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after a woman filed a complain against Mankar, Sadhana Vartak, and a few others.S Raikar, police inspector is investigating the case. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

“The complaint was filed by Aditi Dikshit who alleged that Mankar, along with few others, forged documents of her land in Viman Nagar and Lohegaon in 2006,” said an official at Vishrantwadi police station.The police invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) against the accused.Mankar is currently in custody for allegedly driving a local land dealer, Jitendra Haribhau Jagtap, (53) to suicide. He applied for anticipatory bail at the local court, Bombay high court and Supreme court. His application was rejected.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 14:53 IST