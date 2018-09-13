Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies prepared for hosting Ganesh festival in the city

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations are all set to welcome the lord Ganesh with both the civic bodies already making necessary arrangements to make Ganeshotsav ( Ganesh festival) safe.

In Pune, Ganeshotsav was started around 126 years ago. The festival is so well known that many tourists visit the city to witness the 10-day fervour.

On Wednesday, Siddharth Dhende, deputy mayor, Pune held a review meeting in this regard, as Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune, was out of country. Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner and all other department heads were present for the meeting.

Dhende said, “PMC had installed CCTV cameras in various parts of the city, mainly at Lord Ganesh immersion ghats. To make it a clean festival, PMC staff has cleaned the footpaths and have made all necessary arrangements to clean the streets of the city, through all 10 days.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation has also issued guidelines for installing pendals (place of worship with stage and Ganesh idols) to Ganesh mandals. The civic body has appealed to all Ganesh mandals should be installed only after getting prior permission. It also said that strict action would be taken against those found violating the norms.

Several civic departments including environment, roads, health,electricity and fire have come together for the festival preparations.The preparations include construction of immersion tanks at every ward, filling up potholes on roads leading to immersion sites,deploying of fire brigade staffers at Ghat section to ensure peace during the 10 day Ganesh festival.

Dilip Gawde, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC said ,”We have already issued guidelines for the celebration of festival in a peaceful manner. Also, we have appealed to all Ganesh Mandals to install pendals with prior permission.Civic body has formed a vigilance team to keep a watch on illegal pendals.”

Meanwhile, the health department has taken efforts to avoid increase outbreak of swine flu in industrial city during festival season.Dr Anil Roy, health chief of PCMC, said,“Informative boards will be installed at prime spots regarding swine flu,so that people will be careful during festival.”

The civic body in coordination with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will keep a watch on festival. The MSEDCL staff, according to officials, will be on duty for 24 hours in various shifts and will take strict action on power thefts. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has also announced increased number of buses and stops during festival for the convenience of people. Likewise every year, PMPML is ready to ply buses during night hours for the benefit of commuters who wish to catch a glimpse of the various pendals.

