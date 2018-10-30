Pune police book jailed NCP corporator Mankar, in another cheating case

A fresh case of cheating has been lodged against Deepak Mankar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator, who is already in jail since August.

The Pune police have booked Mankar on charges of extortion of a businessman in Hadapsar to the tune of ₹25 lakh.Businessman Ajay Agarwal filed the complaint against Mankar and three of his associates alleging extortion in a land related case.

Earlier, the Kothrud police had booked him in a real estate related complaint where he is reported to have cheated several persons to the tune of crores of rupees.

Mankar is already under arrest in a case pertaining to alleged abatement to suicide of his accomplice.

Following his arrest, the Pune police had recently invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) against Mankar, who was former Pune deputy mayor.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 16:41 IST