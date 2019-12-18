e-paper
Home / Pune News / Be careful of who you trust online: Pune police officers share social media tips, advise students to be vigilant

Be careful of who you trust online: Pune police officers share social media tips, advise students to be vigilant

pune Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Senior police officers advised students on how students can use social media and what care should be taken when using this form of communication.

Officers were addressing a gathering of students of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, as a part of the lecture series on ‘role of youth in nation building’ organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institute, Bavdhan Campus, Pune. Prema Vignesh Patil, assistant police officer; Vijaya Karande, senior police inspector; M Ghodke, police sub-inspector, Kothrud branch, were present for the function.

Patil in her talk emphasised that girls should be careful as to whom they trust online and be vigilant at all times. She also stated that right upbringing of children is necessary and the onus of women safety is not only on girls, but also lies on teaching boys to respect all women.

Karande, who is with the Bharosa cell, crime branch, shared her experiences with the students and urged them to focus on their goals and aspirations to be able to contribute successfully to nation building. She also cautioned the students as to how social media can be misused by unwanted elements of the society to prey on both girls and boys. She urged them to seek help in such circumstances and also take adequate steps to safeguard their own safety and security.

Two panel discussions were also conducted- one consisting of students and the second of faculty members - on the contribution of students in nation building.

Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, founder president and chairman, Suryadatta Group of Institutes and other staff members, were also present.

