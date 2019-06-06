Pune police on helmet drive uncover man impersonating ATS officer

PUNE The city police’s helmet drive exposed a man using anti terrorism squad credentials to pass himself off as an ATS officer of Maharashtra Police.

In the incident that took place on Tuesday night at Savarkar chowk, the Dattawadi traffic division officials stopped one Vivek Kathode, 36, riding a white Honda Activa, because he was not wearing a helmet.

Te escape paying the Rs 500 fine, Kathode claimed he was an ATS officer and showed the police an ATS identity card. The identity card had an issuance date of May 2013 and showed him to be a police sub inspector working at the Mumbai office of ATS.

When the police checked on the card details it was revealed to be forged and Khatode was arrested. He was then found to be a resident of Ganesh Mala, Sinhagad road, Pune.The Activa he was riding is registered in the name of Sagar Yuvraj Giri.

A case under Section 170 (impersonating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Swargate police station.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:38 IST