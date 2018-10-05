Pune pre-term births rise due to IVF, late pregnancy

The rate of morbidity for preterm births has dropped, however, there is a marked increase in the number of preterm births. Doctors and noenatal experts in Pune for an international conference, that ended this week, cited an increase in IVF and delayed pregnancies as the reason behind the boom in pre-term deliveries.

Dr Tushar Parikh, neonatologist and joint organising secretary of the conference, said, “It has been observed that there is a rise in pre-mature babies being born between week 23 and 27. The number is on the rise because of various reasons, but two of the main causes are IVF and delayed pregnancies. However, there is no absolute study and an observation in this matter is needed. Also with the rise in such babies, we as experts with the help of advances in medicines, have also managed to bring down the morbidity rate which was extremely high. Some of the main morbidities that affected the babies included under-developed brains.”

Anecdotal evidence by doctors and hospitals in the city supported the conference claims.

Dr Parikh claims that while he was personally involved in the birth of 300 such pre-term babies in 2017, this year he has already seen more than 350 pre-term babies born, till September.

Parikh added, “Child care hospitals also see more admissions due to specialised care. Pre-mature baby admissions in the neo-natal ICUs has also gone up in the last four years for sure.”

Dr Sachin Shah, director, Surya mother and child care hospital, said, “There is definitely a rise in admissions of pre- mature babies. Five years ago we saw around 300 to 350 admissions of babies born between 23 weeks to 35 weeks, but last year alone, 2017, we saw 600 admissions of such babies at our hospital. Every year the number is going up by 20 per cent.”

Dr Shah added, “There are various reasons for this, including IVF, delay in pregnancy and aggressive intervention by obstetricians to save mother and child from further complication during pregnancy. This year’s data of admissions related to pre-terms is yet to be collected. Our neonatal ICU is always full, which a few years ago was not the case,” he added.

“Now due to early intervention and proper management after the baby is born, and through haemodynamics - that is understanding blood circulation to all organs - pre-term babies are saved from further complications,” Dr Parikh added.

“We also suggest early rehabilitation right after discharge of such pre-term babies, which includes physiotherapy, laser therapy, improving vision, etc. This can be done till the the age of three,” DrParikh said.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, president of the Pune branch of the Indian academy of paediatrics, said, “There are four major causes of deaths in new-borns - birth aphasia, neonatal sepsis, per-mature birth and small gestational age. “Resuscitation of newborns and stabilising them is extremely important and helps reduce mortality rate.”

This was one of the key take-homes on the table for discussion at the conference, organised by the Pune branch of the Indian academy of paediatrics, neonatology branch, along with the Indian academy of paediatrics, Maharashtra branch. The four-day conference, which included nine workshops, was held at various places in Pune and ended on October 3.

The conference was attended by more than 750 neonatologists and paediatricians across the globe.

55 IVF centres in Pune... from Two 10 years ago

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, president, Federation of obstetrics and gynaecoloy society of India, Pune, said, “The rise in IVF babies has definitely gone up by 20 per cent in the last five years. We have also observed that 10 years ago there were two IVF centres in Pune, now there are 55. This shows the increase in babies born through IVF and assisted reproductive technology. Also, since women who have infertility or higher chances or morbidities like obesity, endometriosis, hypertension, diabetes, usually opt for IVF. Chances of babies born pre-term are high and hence, admissions of pre-mature babies too have gone up in the last few years.”

The Pune society has planned to conduct a survey where every centre will be asked to submit monthly data, that is number of cycles performed and number of pregnancies conducted through IVF. “It is important to have such a data for better understanding of the trend in IVF and success rate,” added Dhorepatil.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 15:03 IST