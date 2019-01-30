Pune regional transport office fines 94 travel companies for violating norms

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) detained private luxury and semi-luxury buses and fined 94 travel companies who operate without necessary documents (like fitness certificate, insurance papers and tax receipts) in a special drive across the city.

Sanjay Raut, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Pune RTO had conducted a special four-day drive from January 24 to 28 in the city where buses of travel companies were inspected during operations. We found that buses were operating without the basic documents such as insurance, fitness certificate, tax receipts and Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUC), which are mandatory. Some buses had not paid the road tax as well.”

Chandrashekhar Chavan, deputy regional transport officer, said, “During the drive, we collected Rs 14 lakh in fines Such surprise drives are effective and the RTO will continue to conduct such drives frequently.”

RTO has formed six teams that will conduct these drives. During the four-day drive, the Pune RTO inspected 245 buses that belonged to different travel companies. RTO officials refused to give names of the travel companies.

According to RTO officials, besides taking action against travel companies, the RTO also handed out memos to 74 drivers for rash driving and violating basic traffic rules.The drives will beconducted regularly on Solapur road, Ahmednagar road, old Pune-Mumbai highway, Nashik road and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

