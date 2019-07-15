Pune RTO fails to crack whip against rickshaw drivers for refusal to ply

Commuters across the city have suffered due to autorickshaw drivers refusing to ply short distances or charge by the meter.

However, the regional transport office (RTO), Pune, has failed to take action despite complains from residents. The officials have taken action against only 350 drivers in 2018-2019.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act refusing to ferry passengers for short distance is illegal.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO, Pune officer, said, “We often get complaints of autorickshaw drivers who refuse to ferry passengers, however, it is illegal for them to do so according to the rules and regulations. Once we are notified of such complaints, we take action against the offenders.”

Explaining the process further, Bhor said, “All the residents who are denied trips by autorickshaw drivers can register their complaints on rtoPune@dataone.in, which is mentioned on the Pune RTO website. Residents can also register a complaint by submitting a written complaint at the Pune RTO office.”

“After we receive complaints, we send the notice to the respective autorickshaw driver within the next seven days and summon him for the internal hearing process that we have in the office. If the offender accepts charges, then we fine him with the amount ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 and then the case is disposed,” said Bhor.

According to Bhor, in maximum number of registered cases, the offender accepts the violations and hence, the cases are closed. However, in a case where the autorickshaw driver refuses to accept the charges, we also call the complainant and the process goes further with a hearing in presence of both the parties.

Ankush Raut, a passenger who was travelling to Gunjan chowk from Pune railway station on Sunday, said, “When I went to the autorickshaw stand at the Pune railway station and requested for a ride to Gunjan chowk, the driver refused to ferry me saying that it is a short distance and asked me to check with another driver standing in the queue.”

Vikash Bhende, the autorickshaw driver who denied to ferry Raut, said, “RTO makes the rules without consulting us. According to the rules and regulations, we are bound to take any ride, however, the rules do not consider the fact that we don’t always get a passenger on the dropping point. We prefer to take risks over our operational losses.”

Action against erring drivers

40,000: Number of autorickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

350: Number of autorickshaw drivers fined in 2018-2019

Rs 500 to Rs 2,000: Fine for refusing to ply short distances

The law

According to the Motor Vehicle Act refusing to ferry passengers for short distance is illegal

Problem areas

- Pune station

-Swargate bus stand

-Shivajinagar bus stand

-Koregaon Park

-Pune airport

-Deccan

-Baner

Now, 380 driving tests per day from July 16

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) will increase the number of driving tests conducted for granting permanent licences from 240 to 380 per day starting July 16.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO, Pune office, said, “Pune has a significant number of learning and permanent driving licence applicants. After the one-month tenure of the learning licence is over, the applicant has to wait for nearly three months to get an appointment for a driving test at the Pune RTO. However, this wait will significantly reduce from July 16.”

The current number of driving tests conducted by the RTO on the tracks of the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Bhosari is 120 which will be increased to 180.

Similarly, on the Alandi road test track of the RTO, the number of driving tests conducted per day is 120 which will be increased to 200.

The tests on both the tracks will conducted between 8am and 5:30pm.

According to RTO officials, the department was unable to increase the number of tests till now due to staff crunch. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the state transport department, in September 2018, suspended 37 RTO officials

However, as most of the officials have now resumed their duties, we have enough staff to be deployed on ground to conduct and expedite works like that of the driving test, said officials.

