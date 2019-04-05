Pune’s angioplasty wonder: 100-year-old farmer, oldest to survive

A centenarian from Pune’s Wadgaon Shinde, has become the oldest person to undergo an angioplasty at Hadapsar-based Noble Hospital. Gulabrao Waman Kakde, born in 1918 as per his Aadhaar card, is a farmer and had never visited a doctor before this procedure, according to his son and grandson.

“Kakde’s lack of any lifestyle disorder or co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, made it easier for us to perform the procedure on him,” said Dr Prasad Shah, senior interventional cardiologist, Noble Hospital, who treated Kakde

On December 24, 2018, Kakde complained of back pain, chest pain and discomfort. He was brought to Noble Hospital the next day where after basic tests, doctors diagnosed he had suffered a major heart attack. Kakde underwent two procedures wherein three stents were put to treat coronary artery blockages.

“He had three blockages. One of the blockages was huge. In such cases, an open heart surgery is the only option, but due to his age, which was the major risk factor, we had to do an angioplasty and treat his blockages. In such cases many a times, relatives often choose not to take risks. Surprisingly Kakde does not suffer from any lifestyle disorder. This gave us confidence that Kakde will pull off the procedure,” added Dr Shah.

The first procedure was carried out on December 25 and Kakde was discharged after four days.

Later on February 25, 2019, he was treated for the other two remaining blockages. Three stents were put to treat his coronary artery blockages. We waited for him to stabilise and saw that he survived the procedure well. He has become the oldest case in the city to undergo such an angioplasty with three stents, claimed Dr Shah.

This claim was backed by Cardiological Society of India (CSI) Pune branch’s immediate past president, Dr Shireesh Sathe, director of cardiology, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, who said, “So far, we have not reported any such case in Pune. This is definitely the oldest. It is important that the patient survived and is healthy.” Kakde, who is hale and hearty now, still chooses to walk and is not dependent on anybody. He continues to work on his farms spread across 20 acres in Wadgaon Shinde. Kakde said, “I walk daily and eat a proper meal every day. This is the first time ever that I saw a hospital and took so many medicines at one time.”

“I always relied on herbs for treating myself earlier. I had my ways of treating others and myself with age-old methods my forefathers taught me. Physical work and walking daily is a must to keep one away from illnesses,” Kakde added.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 02:46 IST