Pune’s Bhome swims home with 2 gold, 1 silver

Pune: Shashwat Bhome clinched two gold and one silver on the final day of the Maharashtra state junior and sub-junior swimming championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex swimming pool in Balewadi on Sunday.

The city-based under-11 swimmer started his medal hunt by winning silver in the 50 metre freestyle event. Gold and bronze medals went to Mumbai swimmers Parth Jain and Krish Shah respectively.

Later, the 50 metre butterfly stroke event gave Bhome his gold. He finished his lap in 33.83 seconds. Another city swimmer, Sarthank Thatte (34.43s), settled for bronze and silver went to Jeet Patil of Mumbai.

Bhome claimed his second gold of the day in the 200 metre freestyle event with a timing of 2:27.38 seconds ahead of Parth Jain (2:30:35), and R Srijan Reddy (2:35:62).

Pune youngster Aratrika Biswas on Monday wins 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke titles and recorded her personal record of three gold after winning the 100m freestyle on the first day of the contest on Saturday.

Shalmali Walunjkar continued her impressive form by winning second gold when she coasted to the touchpad in 800m freestyle, to add to her 1500m title won on Saturday.

Aratrika first won the 100m breaststroke event, timing the distance in 1 minute 27.21 seconds, to beat Rujala Kulkarni of Nashik and Sanika Navare of Mumbai in the girls under-11 age group.

She later won gold in 50m freestyle event.

The Pune swimmer was home in 31.13 seconds for her third gold medal by beating Mumbai’s Aarushi Sharma (32.32s) and Rasika Nadar of Thane.

In the girls under-17 category, Shalmali Walunjkar needed 10 minutes 30.21 seconds to complete the 16 lap race. She defeated Himani Phadke of Nagpur, while Ananya Pandey settled for bronze.

Earlier, Shalmali (5;11.10) also won a silver in the 400m freestyle, wherein Himani lifted title in 5 minutes 04.50 seconds. Ananya was third in 5:18.13.

Results:

Boys

Under-17:

400m freestyle: 1. Yash Patki (Mumbai) 4:23.33; 2. Shubham Dhaygude (Pune) 4:23.86; 3. Dev Ambokar (Mumbai) 4:29.42.

Under-11:

50m freestyle: 1. Parth Jain (Mumbai) 31,13s; 2. Shashwat Bhome (Pune) 31.41; 3. Krish Shah 33.14.

50m butterfly: 1. Shashwat Bhome (Pune) 33.83s, 2. Jeet Patil (Mumbai) 34.26, 3. Sarthank Thatte (Pune) 34.43s.

200m freestyle: 1. Shashwat Bhome (Pune) 2:27.38, 2. Parth Jain (Mumbai) 2:30:35, 3. R Srijan Reddy (Pune) 2:35:62.

Under-10:

200m Individual Medley: 1. Archit Morvekar (Mumbai) 2:58.01; 2. Idhant Chaturvedi (Thane) 2:59.44; 3 Samyak Ramchandra (Pune) 3:00.73.

Girls

Under-17:

50m freestyle: 1. Kenisha Gupta (Mumbai) 27.06s; 2. Nandini Pethkar (Pune) 28.07; 3. Avani Hayatnagarkar (Pune) 29.76.

400m freestyle: 1. Himani Phadke (Nagpur) 5:04.50; 2. Shalmali Walunjkar (Pune) 5:11.10; 3. Ananya Pandey (Mumbai) 5:18.13.

800m freestyle: 1. Shalmali Walunjkar (Pune) 10:30.21; 2. Himani Phadke (Nagpur) 10:40.60; 3. Ananya Pandey (Mumbai) 10:46.53.

50m breaststroke: 1. Kareena Shankta (Mumbai) 35.32s; 2. Vaishanavi More 37.49; 3. Siya Bijlani (Mumbai) 37.62.

200m butterfly: 1. Maitrayani Bhosale (Mumbai) 2:42.72; 2. Sneh Goyal 2:47.21; 3. Riya Taori (Pune) 2:49.38.

Under-14:

100m backstroke: 1. Palak Dhami (Mumbai) 1:09.95; 2. Rutuja Nadgowda (Pune) 1:16.15; 3. Aabha Mirashi (Thane) 1:16.62.

Under-11:

50m freestyle: 1. Aratrika Biswas (Pune) 31.13s; 2. Aarushi Sharma (Mumbai) 32.32; 3. Rasika Nadar (Thane) 32.73.

100m breaststroke: 1. Aratrika Biswas (Pune) 1:27.21; 2. Rujala Kulkarni (Nashik) 1:28.73; 3. Sanika Navare (Mumbai) 1:30.57.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:34 IST