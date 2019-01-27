Pune’s Deccan bus stop all ready for makeover

The Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation (Maha-Metro) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have decided to redevelop PMPML’s bus stop at Deccan Gymkhana and erect a multimodal hub at the prime plot, said Ramnath Subramaniyam, executive director, Maha-Metro.

“Maha-Metro is planning to erect parking bay and a commercial building on this plot for the benefit for commuters who can park their vehicles and then travel by Metro,” Subramaniyam said.

Subramaniyam said that the Metro line from Vanaz to Ramwadi is passing near the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop.

The distance between the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop and Deccan Metros station is hardly 50 metres.

“Earlier, there was a plan to erect sky walk to connect the Deccan Bus stop to Deccan Metro station. Later by considering the prime location at Deccan Gymkhana, it was decided by the authorities to develop a multimodel hub which would be a winwin situation for both the organisation and the public. If the commercialpropertyisrentedout, it would help to get more revenue,” said Subramaniyam.

Subramaniyam also informed that plan is being readied for the proposed redevelopment of the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop.

.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:23 IST