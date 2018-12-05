Pune’s first ultramarathon on December 9 to cover three forts

Pune will host its first international ultramarathon on Sunday (December 9) where runners will cover three forts —Sinhgad, Rajgad and Torna (SRT). Ultramarathon is longer than the regular marathon (42.195 km) and is also called ultra-distance and ultra-running.

Organised by western ghats running foundation, participants from five countries, 15 states and 35 cities are expected to take part in the event where runners will climb and descent three forts in one day. The winners will qualify for Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) 2019 international run scheduled to be held in France next year. UTMB is affiliated to international trail running association.

Digvijay Jedhe, trustee, western ghats running foundation, said, “Runners from England, Malaysia, Philippines and Cameroon are expected to take part in the marathon.”

The ultramarathon will begin at 6 am from Golewadi chowk at the foothills of Sinhgad fort with runners in men and women category heading on to the first stage of 11 km to Narveer Tanaji Malusare’s memorial and back. The second stage will begin with a 25-km run from Sinhgad fort to Rajgad fort and the third with a 50-km run, stretching from Sinhgad, Rajgad and Torna through Vinzar Sakhargaon, Gunjawane, Sanjivani Machi, Budhla Machi, Velhe to end at Pabe village.

The average altitude the runners will run through would be 7,875 ft which will help them get used to high-altitude running and gain the much-needed practice of running through thin air.

Sinhgad, Rajgad and Torna forts are located on same mountain ranges with the course presenting the breathtaking view of villages, farms which came into being during the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 16:41 IST