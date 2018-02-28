Pune’s iconic Balgandharva Rang Mandir to be demolished and rebuilt

The civic body has also planned to redevelop Pune’s iconic and historically important Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium by demolishing the existing structure. This comes at a time when the iconic structure has completed 50 years. Standing Committee chief Murlidhar Mohol announced a budgetary provision of ₹10 crore for the redevelopment of Balgandharva, located on Jungli Maharaj road. Mohol also announced the formation of an expert committee which will oversee the redevelopment. “The committee will prepare the detailed development plan for the new Balgandharva auditorium,” said Mohol.

The Balgandharva Rang Mandir is owned by the PMC and is a theatre with an auditorium and exhibition hall. It is one of the most sophisticated and well-equipped theatres of India. Late PL Deshpande, the renowned writer and humorist of Maharashtra, played an important role in the conception of this theatre. The auditorium was inaugurated by Acharya Atre on June 26, 1968.