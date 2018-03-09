Pune’s Rs 76 crore sinking: What next?

1

A view of the Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS lane at Pimpri in Pune. Inspite of the board suggesting that the work is in progress, there has hardly been any in the last few months.Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) started the construction of the 12.5-km BRTS lane from Dapodi to Nigdi in 2012 under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The work is almost over after the issues concerning safety were sorted out. There were also issues regarding bus stop construction and alignment.Rs 27.5 croreActivists had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in 2014 on the grounds that PCMC was not following safety measures while starting the BRT bus service. The court, however, ordered PCMC to start the bus service only after ensuring adequate safety measures.deputy engineer and spokesperson of BRTS department:"It is true that there has been a delay in completing the BRTS stretch. But, it is mainly because the work for Metro rail is also going on at the same route and workers are finding it difficult to complete the safety work as well as erect bus stops. However, some activists approached court on the safety of the BRTS route, thus delaying it further. Now, with the help of IIT Bombay, we have sorted out the safety issues."A view of the ‘Intelligent Traffic System’ at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj parking lot, Swargate.The ‘Intelligent Traffic System’ project involved a central control room which was installed at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj parking lot in Swargate. It received feed from 120 CCTV cameras. PMC’s five-year contract with a Kerala government undertaking, Keltron, was never renewed as unpaid bills soured the commercial ties between the two.Maintenance bills for the fourth and fifth year of the contract, worth Rs 63.80 lakh remains unpaid till date.The equipment, including 120 cameras, now lie rotting in the dysfunctional control room in Swargate due to the soured commerce ties .Superintending engineer, electrical department of PMC:"No, the bill has not yet been settled. There has been nothing but paper trail from Keltron. No person from their end has come to discuss the matter. The cameras in the control room will be assessed after (and if) the bill - which includes their security deposit, running bill for fourth and fifth year and unprecedented damage cost - is settled. Whichever parts are usable will be handed over to us."The subway at Jungli Maharaj road in Pune wears a deserted look with shutters down.The subway was constructed by Avinash Bhosale group, Pune to help pedestrians navigate safely, reduce casualities on the road and also to bring down traffic congestion.Rs 2 crore was spent on constructing the GM Bhosale subway.The subway has been shut for many years, now. The front area is used for parking two-wheelers. The iron gates of the subway are locked and so no one can use it even during peak traffic hours. The entrance is being used as a public urinal and the stench is unbearable. The structure is lying unused now.chief engineer (projects), PMC:"There is less movement of pedestrians on this subway. The road is without dividers and pedestrians prefer to cross the road directly instead of using the subway. There are some maintenance related issues but PMC is planning to rent out the shops in the subway. Once the shops open, it will help increase safety in the subway."Cleanliness is a far cry for this subway at Swargate in Pune.The Satara road is busy with heavy vehicular traffic and also because of the ongoing BRTS project. For the convenience of the pedestrians, this subway was built near Lakshmi Narayan Talkies on Satara road.Rs 2.5 croreThis subway has become a den for illegal activities. It lacks cleanliness and proper lighting.The absence of approach roads and security guards is making the matters worse. It is also used as a public urinal. The residents have taken the step to close down the subway at night to curb illegal activities. Several liquor bottles were found lying at the subway entrance which is dangerous for the commuters.