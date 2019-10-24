Pune sports tracker: GIIS, Chinchwad U-17 girls qualify for CBSE national football tournament

pune

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:56 IST

Pune: Global Indian International School (GIIS), Chinchwad capped a historic and maiden first by qualifying for the CBSE national football tournament held at JBM Global School, Noida, from November 9.

The under-17 girls earned their right after finishing runners-up in the CBSE South Zone-II tournament. In the final, GIIS Chinchwad went down 0-3 to Ryan International School, Mumbai, in Belagavi.

By making it to the nationals, GIIS for the 2019-20 season became the only representation from the city at the apex girls football tournament in the CBSE sports curriculum. As per the CBSE rules, the top two teams from each zone qualify for the nationals.

At Belagavi, GIIS playing for the first time in the zonals, which included 32 schools from the CBSE Bengaluru, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram region, did well to capitalise on the first-round bye they earned to make the final.

The team comprising a mix of players from Class 7 up to Class 11 knocked out teams that included PSBB Learning Leadership Academy, Bengaluru (3-2 via penalties); SES Gurukul School, Pune (3-2 via penalties); School of Scholars, Wardha, Nagpur (3-0) before falling to the Mumbai side.

GIIS en route the final registered two major upsets; first, SES Gurukul this year’s finalist at the zilla parishad (Pune division) and later School of Scholars, current winners of the ZP Wardha under-17 section.

GIIS, themselves, went into the zonals off the back of finishing third in the ZP (PCMC Division) Under-17s.

Results: Final: Lost to Ryan International School, Mumbai 0-3

SFs: bt School of Scholars, Wardha, Nagpur 3-0 (Angela Guttal 2, Anushka Gangwar)

QFs: bt SES Gurukul School, Pune 3-2 pen. (Vidhi Jhala, Sanjana Kamath and Archisha Gaikwad)

PQF: bt PSBB Learning Leadership Academy, Bengaluru 3-2 pen. (Sameera Shah, Neha Bhagwat and Sanjana Kamath)

R1: Bye

Team:Sameera Shah (Capt), Archisha Gaikwad, Yutika Kalbag, Neha Bhagwat, Tanisha Vaidya, Shivani Rishiraj, Swarda Sawant (GK), Ahana Raman, Niyati Agarwal, Vidhi Jhala, Angela Guttal, Nidhi Agarwal, Tia Binod, Sanjana Kamath, Rhianne Stephen, Asmi Pathak, Hritika Malagatti, Anushka Gangwar. Manager: Tracy Ferreira-Aigner; Coaches: Nikhil Nair, Ranjeet Joshi

One-sided win for Arena Sport’s Academy

Pune: Arena Sport’s Academy scored a one-sided back-to-back win against their respective opponents and moved ahead in the under-12 age group matches in the 5th Apollo Tyres Hotfut Youth League Inter-Academy 5-a-side Football Tournament, played at the Hotfut’s home turf in Koregoan Park on Tuesday.

In the under-12 age group, Arena Sport’s Academy’s team A scored two one-sided wins with difference of 5 goals. Firstly, they defeated Hots Hotfut Academy by 8-3. Johan Vinod scored 3 goals following Sanjeet Diaz and Ethan Lopez with 2 goals each.

In the second match, Arena Sport’s Academy’s team A scored 5-0 win over Beta Sport’s Academy. Johan Vinod was star player scoring 3 goals.

4 Lion’s Academy team was also on roll scoring back-to-back wins. In the first match, 4 Lions defeated Arena Sport’s Academy B 6-0. Aaryav Shrivastav, Aalhaad Hate (2 goals), Nihar Khambe, Ishan Chatur, Ishaan Sindkhedkar were the goal scorer. In the next match, 4 Lion’s Academy outplayed Star Football Academy by 3-0.

In the under-10 age group, Fun Fitness scored two easy wins against ENNS Boarding and Star Football academy.

It was an easy day for Diego Junior team B, defeating Aman Setu School by 11-0. Ishaan Chatur scored half dozen goals. But in the second match, Diego Junior B end up on losing side. Hotfut Academy scored easy win over Diego Junior B by 8-0. Osman Furniturewala and Adit Palrecha scored 4 goals each and helped team to an easy win.

Under-10:

Diego Junior B 11 (Ishaan Chatur 6, Harshil Chhallani, Jonah Ambat 2, Joshua Kale 2) bt Aman Setu School 0

4 Lion’s Academy 3 (Tanveer Singh 3) Tie Fun Fitness: 3 (Param Bhargwa, Neel Jagale, Raajveer Singh)

Hotfut Academy 8 (Osman Furniturewala 4, Adit Palrecha 4) bt Diego Junior B: 1 (Jonah Ambat)

Fun Fitness: 8 (Param Bhargwa 2, Neel Jagale 2, Raajveer Singh 2, Nimish Goel, Salaresh Ram) bt Enns Boarding 2 (Shambhu Raje Kanandve, Aditya Gawade)

Naaz Fa 4 (Aniket Jadhav 3, Umarali Baig) bt Diego Junior FC A: 0;

Commandos 3 (Reyansh H 2, Noman P.) Tie 4 Lions Academy: 3 (Taranvir Singh 3);

Enns Boarding 7 (Shambhu Raje Kanandve 4, Pranav Talekar, Aditya Gawade 2) bt Mega Pro Fa 0;

Arena Sport’s Academy 5 (Kunal Kamble 2, Ryan Moothedar 3) bt Mega Pro Fa: 0;

Commandos 3 (Reyansh H 1, Noman P. 2) bt Diego Junior A: 0;

Star Fa 2 (Ahan Sarkar, Paarw E.) bt Enns Boarding 0;

Under-12:

Arena Sport’s Academy A 8 (Johan Vinod 3, Sanjeet Diaz 2, Abhijeet Sawant, Ethan Lopez 2) bt Hotfut Academy 3 (Jules Sobolak 2, Kabeer Sareen);

Arena Sport’s Academy A 5 (Nihal Joshi, Johan Vinod 3, Sanjeet Diaz) bt Beta Sport’s Academy 1 (Ayush Mahkare);

Enns Boarding 3 (Pranav Karmunde, Jayesh Thombre, Chaitanya Darekar) tie Beta Sport’s Academy: 3 (Ayush Mahkare, Aryavardhaan Kadade 2);

Star FA 2 (Arush Jain, Yatharth Zade) bt Arena Sport’s Academy B 0;

4 Lion’s Academy 6 (Aaryav Shrivastav, Aalhaad Hate 2, Nihar Khambe, Ishan Chatur, Ishaan Sindkhedkar) bt Arena Sport’s Academy B 0;

4 Lion’s Academy 3 (Ishaan Chatur, Shreyaj Manchoji, Avyakth Guruvelli) bt Star FA 0;

Hotfut Academy 1 (Jules Sobolak) bt Diego’s Junior Fc A 0;

Pune to host 8th Carrom ICF Cup

Pune city is all set to host the 8th Carrom ICF Cup India 2019 at PYC Hindu Gymkhana from December 2-6. The tournament is organised by All India Carrom Federation in association with Maharashtra Carrom Association and Pune District Carrom Association. It will be the second occasion when India will be playing host to the tournament. In 2015, International Carrom Federation (ICF) had hosted the tourney in New Delhi.

Sixteen countries — Canada, United States, Germany, Poland, England, Switzerland, Italy, France, United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Maldives, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and hosts India have confirmed their participation. The tournament will be played in four categories — singles, doubles, team event and Swiss League respectively.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:55 IST