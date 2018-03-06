Pune boy falls into coma after brutal assault by mother, live-in partner  

A woman and her lover were booked by Pune police on Tuesday for brutally assaulting her 12-year-old son on suspicion of stealing money from the house to buy cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

The boy has been in a coma for the last eight days, and is being treated for a head injury and a fractured arm at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Erandwane. Police identified the accused as Anita Santosh Waghare (32) and Ganesh Balku (37), residing at Abhishek Society in Warje Malwadi.

The boy’s father, 40-year-old Santosh Waghare, allegedly left the family over two-and-a-half years ago, and Anita has been in a live-in relationship with Balku ever since.

The duo was booked under sections 325 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Warje Malwadi police station.

“The victim is a Class 5 student at a school in Popularnagar. We cannot arrest the parents right away because they are the only ones with the wherewithal to look after him. Anita works as a domestic help while Ganesh is a driver,” said sub-inspector Sachin Nikam, who is investigating the case.

The complaint was registered on the basis of a medico-legal case filed by the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on February 25. The document cites hospital authorities as stating that the boy was hit with clenched fists and a leather belt.