Pune to experience dry weather till March 12

The city witnessed a cold morning on March 7 and also a dip in temperatures by 3 degree Celsius, from 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 12.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, Pune will experience dry weather between March 7 and March 12. However, on March 10 and March 11, some parts in Marathwada region will experience a light drizzle.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury will drop distinctly in some parts of Central Maharashtra, while temperatures are likely to decrease in Konkan, Goa and Vidharba.

However, in other parts of the state there has been no fall in temperatures.

On Thursday Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded 20.5 degree Celsius while Goa was registered at 19.1 degree Celsius.

Hill stations like Mahableshwar registered a temperature of 13.2 degree Celsius while areas in Vidharbha like Akola and Amravati registered 16.0 degree Celsius.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:16 IST