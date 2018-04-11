Pune will be hotter than Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata this week; mercury level to hit 38°C

On Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperature in Pune was 37.1 degrees Celsius, higher than Mumbai which recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, Kolkata which recorded 34 degrees Celsius and New Delhi which recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the rise in temperature, officials from IMD said, "Pune is likely to experience partly cloudy weather conditions in the coming 24 hours towards the evening. Due to this, the maximum temperature is set to increase from April 12 onwards. Due to moisture, heat gets trapped and the temperature increases."

The weather after April 12 will remain dry in most of the state of according to the predictions released by IMD. Pune city will experience maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius with clear skies in the coming week

The IMD has predicted day temperatures to rise by 2­3 degrees Celsius over major parts of the country from April 12 onwards.

IMD has also predicted rainfall at isolated parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the coming 24 hours. On April 12, rainfall is expected in parts of Vidarbha while other regions in the state will experience dry weather.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Malegaon at 41.4 degree Celsius.

