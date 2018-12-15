Pune travel agents hold protest march against Air India for their decision regarding booking and distribution systems

On December 14,Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and Travel Federation Association of India (TAFI) of the city held a protest outside Air India office, Wellesley road condemning the airline’s decision to disconnect its domestic inventory from all major global distribution systems, and use Travelport as their exclusive GDS.

Therefore if a travel agent wants to book a ticket he has to be on Travelport GDS which most travel agents do not have access to in this country. Air India management said the deal will help them reduce distribution cost by almost 60%.

Nilesh Bhansali, director, TAAP, said, “The decision by the Air India will give exclusive right to another GDS, which majority of travel companies not only in the city but in the entire country do not have. Ergo, most of the travel companies are unable to book any AI flight for customers. This will have an adverse impact on the passengers as it will result to a surge in the fares by airlines competing in the market.”

Despite repeated attempts, AI officials did not respond to calls, however, an AI official requesting anonymity said, “We have no right in deciding as far as such policy decisions are concerned. We are only implementing the policy orders that have come from headquarters.”

The protest march was attended by over 70 TAAI and TAFI Members and non-IATA members against AI’s decision that ended its 30 year old relationship with global air ticket reservation data provider Amadeus. According to Bhansali, approximately over 60 per cent travel agents in the city do not have the GDS on which AI’s inventory was still available.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:36 IST