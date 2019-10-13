Pune woman gets a call stating her lucky draw win; duped of ₹1.53 lakh

pune

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:49 IST

A woman was duped of ₹1.53 lakh by callers who claimed to be employees of an e-commerce platform. The accused made the complainant believe that she had won a lucky draw, after she purchased an item from the e-commerce site, wherein she could claim a Tata Safari or ₹12,50,000.

According to the complaint, filed by the victim, a 32-year-old resident of Kondhwa, she had purchased a television from the e-commerce website, the accused claimed to be working with.

On July 23, the victim received a call from a person named Anjali Devi who stated that the victim had won the lucky draw after her recent purchase. The complainant disconnected the call, not believing the story. However, the victim decided to look up the offer online and saw that Devi’s story was in fact true. The victim then proceeded to call the number listed on the website of the lucky draw, which connected her to a man identified as Amit Singh.

Singh asked the victim to transfer ₹1,53,000 via three transactions in order to get the prize money transferred to her account. When the man asked her to submit ₹1,00,000 more, the victim grew suspicious. She registered a complaint with the cyber crime branch of Pune police on July 24.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against an unidentified person at Kondhwa police station. Mahadev Kumbhar, police inspector (crime) of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:49 IST