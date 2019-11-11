Punekars pledge to view December 26 solar eclipse through scientific lens, shed superstitious beliefs

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:57 IST

Students and parents from across the city took a pledge on Sunday to view the upcoming December 26 solar eclipse with a rational and scientific temperament and ditch all superstitious beliefs, at a collective pledge-taking programme organised by the Sunday Science School.

The programme was called Swagat Suryagrahanache (Welcome Solar Eclipse) and was held at Tilak Smarak Mandir. A total of 500 schoolchildren and their parents were present for the programme.

Suresh Naik, former director, Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation); Prakash Tupe, astronomer; Pradeep Lokhande, founder of Rural Relations, an organisation working towards promoting science in rural hinterlands of the state, were present at the event.

“People must view the solar eclipse through scientific lens and shed all superstitious points of view. Students and people are urged to step out and view this unique natural phenomenon,” said Tupe

Sunday Science School is a social organisation that aims at cultivating scientific spirit through various science experiments and working models across India. The annual total solar eclipse will take place on December 26 where the moon will entirely cloak the sun. The eclipse will be visible from all parts of the country.

Naik spoke about the Chandrayaan mission, PSVL (polar satellite launch vehicle) mission, Aditya mission and solar research. He gave a detailed presentation on solar research.

Lokhande, while addressing the gathering, said, “Studying is not merely mugging up. If a topic interests you, dig deeper. A lot of students in rural areas have developed an interest for astronomy, but lack of adequate libraries to provide them with the required information has proved to be a hurdle.”