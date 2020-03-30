Residents on roads will trigger spread, say Pune police

pune

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:02 IST

Pune police on Monday pointed out that residents are flouting Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and are seen on streets, especially during morning hours, to buy medicines, grocery or other essentials items. Vehicles are also spotted despite restrictions.

Section 144 of CrPC authorises the executive magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Ravindra Shisve, joint police commissioner, Pune said, “The number of residents stepping out of their homes to buy essentials has increased as compared to previous days. People are spotted lingering outside grocery stores. Though we have received a good feedback regarding lockdown enforcement and compliance, residents violating the norms will trigger the spread of virus. As sending notices to violators failed to serve its purpose, we have started registering case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. We have registered around 600 cases under Section 188 since the lockdown began.”

On Monday, several people visited grocery shops at Satara and many were seen loitering on the street at Balajinagar, said police officials.

A spot visit by HT to eastern, western and central parts of the city showed that residents were seen mingling on the streets and outside grocery, medical and meat shops. Residents were also seen crowding petrol pumps.

Akramul Jabbar Khan, former chief commissioner of income tax, said, “Residents are taking a casual approach. We must stay at home and strict action must be taken against the violators.”

Anand Pataskar, a resident of Sinhgad road, said, “Police action is a must. Drones and CCTV surveillance should be used to find the violators.”