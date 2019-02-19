Rs 4,620 crore Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation draft budget sees no hike in taxes

Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner, on Monday, presented a draft budget of Rs 4,620 crore before the standing committee for 2019-20. The budget, however, did not propose any tax hike.

In the draft budget, Rs 2,129 crore has been reserved for capital work, while Rs 1,791 crore for revenue expenditure.

As Centre and state government had announced 7th Pay commission for their employees, Hardikar made a budgetary provision of Rs 80 crore for the same. The elected representativeswilltake a final decision on the same.

Meanwhile, PCMC has made a provision of Rs 190 crore for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to purchase new buses. PMPML is a joint venture between PMC and PCMC.

Hardikar has made a provision of Rs 72.5 crore for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme, Rs150 crore for smart city scheme and Rs 36 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Also, a provision has been made of Rs171 crore for health and Rs191 crore for school education. The budget also focuses on completing the ongoing work pertaining to grade separators and flyovers. Under smart city programme, PCMC has earmarked Rs 150 crore for carrying out various initiatives while Rs 72. 50 crore has been earmarked for Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

Hardikar said, “The focus is on improving the overall life of people by providing better transport, environment and basic infrastructure.” The PCMC commissioner also added that the civic body will continue to focus on these things in the future as well.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 14:44 IST