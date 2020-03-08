e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Sanitary pad disposal bags to be mandatory from Jan 2021, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Sanitary pad disposal bags to be mandatory from Jan 2021, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar said, “I have observed that despite repeated appeal to sanitary pad manufacturers, they are still not providing bio degradable disposal bags. From January, 2021, the Union government will make such bags mandatory,”

pune Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Parkash Javadekar, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Pune.
Parkash Javadekar, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Pune.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
         

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Centre would make it mandatory for sanitary napkin companies to provide bio-degradable disposal bags from January next year.

He was speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Pune attended by waste collectors, who he referred to as “swachhta sevaks”.

“I have observed that despite repeated appeal to sanitary pad manufacturers, they are still not providing bio degradable disposal bags. From January, 2021, the Union government will make such bags mandatory,” said the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He said cleanliness norms in force in municipal areas will now be applicable to villages having a population of more than 3,000.

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news