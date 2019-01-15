Savitribai Phule Pune University to have a new food mall inside the campus

A bigger food mall compared to the existing three canteens at the campus of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will be established in the next nine months and the work for which will begin next month.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “While the construction of this new food mall is expected to begin shortly, it will take another nine months for the completion of the project. This food mall will have larger sitting capacity along with different cuisines available in the menu for the students.”

According to Karmalkar, it was earlier decided to develop the new food mall near the main building of the university, however, as the main building falls under the category of heritage building, the location had to be changed. The new mall would come in the available place of the department of Law at the SPPU, he said adding that the food mall will have a total of eight food counters. The official spokesperson of SPPU said, “In the last five years there has been various construction activities happening in the university. We will develop the food mall on priority.” The new food mall will also have a specific sitting area for the students apart from the cafe area, said the official adding that the basic framework of the building is ready.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 17:23 IST