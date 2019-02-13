 Savitribai Phule Pune University to issue degree certificates with photographs
Savitribai Phule Pune University to issue degree certificates with photographs

Nitin Karmalkar vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that the university will take steps to make it happen by the next convocation

pune Updated: Feb 13, 2019 16:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
SPPU has decided to take steps to award degree certificates with photographs of students on them as advised by minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar recently.(HT PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to take steps to award degree certificates with photographs of students on them as advised by minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar recently.

While addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth in the city recently, Javadekar had suggested that degree certificates with photographs would make them tamper proof.

When asked about its implementation in SPPU, Nitin Karmalkar vice-chancellor said that the university will take steps to make it happen by the next convocation.

Previously in 2017, University Grants Commission had urged all universities to introduce identification mechanisms like photographs and Aadhar number for degrees and certificates awarded to students and also to inscribe the name of the institution in which a student was enrolled for a programme to study besides the duration of the course.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:18 IST

