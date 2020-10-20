September, deadliest month for Pune in terms of Covid deaths

pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:10 IST

September was the deadliest month for Pune in terms of deaths related to Covid-19. As per data released by the district health office, as of October 15, 31.4 per cent or 2,306 deahts of the 7,335 Covid-related death toll were reported in the month.

August accounted for 29.7 per cent, or 2,177 deaths, in the district.

Analysis released by the district health office also shows that the 61-70 age group is the most affected accounting for 30 per cent of the fatalities; followed by the 51-60 age group, which accounts for 22 per cent of the total deaths.

As per the state health department, September also saw 1.20 lakh new Covid-19 cases in Pune district, the highest compared to any month since the first case was reported in March

Experts say that September was the peak for the city but do not rule out a second wave possibility following the festive season.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, who heads the committee, said, “We are past the peak, and September was the peak as now we are seeing a drastic drop in new cases and also deaths. However, we can rule out a second wave or a second surge post-Diwali season. If people avoid social distancing norms, careless use of masks or hand hygiene then there would be a second wave. People who believe that Covid-19 is over and might ignore safety norms will become super spreaders.”