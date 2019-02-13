Smart Pune wins national award for digital payments

Pune city has received ‘a Smart Cities Digital Payment 2018’ award in the category, ‘Best Digital Payments Adopter’.

In order to promote digital payments in smart cities across the country, the Digital Payments Awards competition was held for 100 smart cities in the country, on behalf of the Union government’s ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Pune won the category for cities with a population of 10 lakh plus residents and was chosen over 72 other smart cities.

The digital transactions for which Pune was judged, were conducted from July 2018 to December 2018, by the Pune municipal corporation with the support of various organisations, and the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

PMC chief auditor and finance officer Ulka Kalaskar and IT head Rahul Jagtap took special efforts to conduct and promote digital payments under the guidance of commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Rajendra Jagtap, CEO, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited, said, “Credit for the award goes to smart Punekars who adopted the digital payments method very fast.

“This is another boost and encouragement for the shift towards digital payments for all types of government services in the city.”

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:08 IST