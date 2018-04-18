Soul search: How poems of four Tihar jail inmates will soon inspire Yerwada women inmates

Providing an insight into their lives, four women inmates if Tihar jail wrote 150 poems that were compiled into a book called Tinka Tinka Tihar, released in Hindi and English. However, to help women inmates of Yerwada jail find a voice through the book, the poems have been translated in Marathi, to be released by the director general of police (DGP), prisons, Bhushan Kumar Upadhaya at 11 am inside the women’s prison at Yerwada on April 21.

Mehta Publications will release the Marathi version of Tinka Tinka Tihar that has found a place in the 2015 Limca Book of Records. The original book was edited by Vartika Nanda and Vimla Mehra, Indian Police Service (IPS), former director general (DG), Delhi Prisons. Marathi author Manjiri Dhamankar translated the book in Marathi.

The poems were written by Tihar jail inmates Seema Raghuvanshi, Aarti, Rama Chauhan and Riya Sharma. The poems deal with family, soul searching, emotions and life in prison.

“The book came to me three years ago and it was one of the most fascinating books of poems. Through these poems, the women are venting out their emotions. You get a glimpse of what is going on in their minds and their thoughts are similar to that of any common man,” Dhamankar said.

She said, “We have a notion about jail and its inmates and often tend to believe that all inmates are criminals. It was while translating these poems that I felt a bond that they are also women who have the same feelings and that the only difference is they are in prison.”

It is the first book of collection of poems written by select women inmates of Tihar jail and was published in English and Hindi by Rajkamal Prakashan. The book was released by Sushil kumar Shinde, the then minister of home affairs, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in September 2013.