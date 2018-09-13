SPPU call for STES’s de-affiliation leaves 50,000 students staring at uncertain future

Following the call by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to de-affiliate Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), more than 50,000 college students found themselves in a tough spot, anxious about the future, while wondering about who will issue them degree certificates. The vice-chancellor of SPPU on Tuesday had announced to begin the process of de-affiliation of Sinhgad institutes after the issues around the institutes continued to prevail.

“It has been too long that the teachers and the students have been suffering because of the irregularities by the STES management. They have continued to ignore directives by the university, state government and even the judiciary. It is time for such a tough step to be taken. However, we want to make sure that everything is carried out as per the legal procedure,” said Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU. Karmalkar has also sent a letter to the charity commissioner, and the first meeting with theboard of deans (BOD) will be held on September 19.

However, students are irked by the decision. According toRatika Bhuwalka, an engineering student from Kashibai Navale College, the impact could be adverse, especially for placements.There are around 50,000 students studying in 12 different campuses that come under the STES.

“This cannot be the final decision given that the future of thousands of students are at stake, and de-affiliation in this context seems to be a dicey situation. I hope that the university finds a better alternative. De-affiliation could even hamper campus placements, as not many companies would want to hire students from a de-affiliated institute,” saidBhuwalka.

Karmalkar assured that de-affiliation will not affect the current students as it might take almost a year to be fully applicable.“People need to understand that de-affiliation cannot happen overnight. It takes a long time. And, we do not want any loopholes in the process this time that the management can misuse. Hence, any changes will only be valid from the next academic year.”

But, students in the first, second and third year of college are wary of the consequences.

Saurabh Jiotode, a student ofSmt Kashibai Navale College of Engineering, Ambegaon BK, said,“A year might not be a good timeline for students who are not in their last years. But, in our position, we do not have much to do than hold patience and believe that the recruiters would hire us for our merit, and not be swayed by the irregularities conducted by any authority whatsoever.”

Atharv Darekar, anex-student ofSmt KashibaiNavale College of Engineering, Ambegaon BK, said,“I am shaken by the news, especially when I think about my friends studying there. I made a move recently, due to the ongoing issues, and left with very few options open. I managed to get an admission at the Modern Education Society's College of Engineering, but there are thousands of students who might be at risk currently.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:38 IST