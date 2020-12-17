e-paper
Home / Pune News / SPPU, Guardian Giripremi join hands for courses on mountaineering

SPPU, Guardian Giripremi join hands for courses on mountaineering

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), Pune tie up to develop courses on mountaineering.

While SPPU will launch the adventure and mountaineering studies as part of its innovative initiatives, GGIM will provide professional expertise to conduct trainings, research and inputs for curriculum development. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice-chancellor NS Umarani, GGIM director Umesh Zirpe and senior officials from both the institutions on Wednesday.

“The courses details will be announced soon and shall benefit students, professionals and others common individuals interested in the initiative. SPPU is the first university to offer certificate and diploma courses in mountaineering and adventure,” said Prof Karmalkar.

SPPU’s sports department director Deepak Mane said, “Continuing our engagements with various professionals, this initiative will help students and other stakeholders to get training for practice.”

