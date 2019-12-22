SRPF truck turns turtle along Pune-Mumbai Expressway, none injured

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:55 IST

A truck belonging to the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) turned turtle along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday morning. The incident took place near the Ozarde toll plaza located at least 80km from the city. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A driver and two other people were in the truck when the incident happened. The SPRF truck belonging to the mess was coming from Mumbai and was headed towards Daund.

“The tyres of the truck burst and it turned while in motion and so the truck fell,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Balwant Gavit, Shirgaon police outpostwhich comes under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

“There are cranes located near the toll plaza and as soon as we got information officials rushed to the spot,” said PSI Gavit. The incident did not cause traffic congestion, he added.

The incident was recorded as an accident at Talegaon Dabhade police station.