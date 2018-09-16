‘Startup Yatra’ to be launched in Maharashtra: Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu announced on Saturday that a ‘Startup Yatra’ would be launched in Maharashtra in the coming weeks to encourage entrepreneurship in the smaller cities.

In a recorded address at the Startup Master Class 2018 organised by the IIT Kanpur Alumni Association on Saturday, 15 September 2018, Prabhu said, the Yatra will be organised by Startup India which scouts for promising entrepreneurs particularly in Tier 1 and 2 cities. It aims to provide them a platform through which they can chase their drams through incubation and mentorship.

“Entrepreneurship is seen as something glamorous to do and I think many people get taken up by the fame that follows successful entrepreneurs. However I think what should drive young people to become entrepreneurs is a deep desire that emerges from the heart. They should think of something completely new or find new ways to doing old things more efficiently,” Prabhu said.

He said the government has set up a platform for startups and has also provided financing for them. “I also believe that our regulations should be more business-friendly. I have organized a meet up with regulators and startups to encourage better understanding that will help them,” he said.

Anand Deshpande CEO and founder of Persistent Systems was the chief guest at the event. The Startup Masterclass had several panel discussions, mentoring sessions and presentations to VCs throughout the day. Ganesh Natrajan CEO, founder 5F World, was among the prominent speakers at the event. Shailendra Agarwal, a member of the organizing committee said about 500 startups had registered at the event and more than 150 would receive one-on-one mentoring. “Out of these 150 we have zeroed in on 12 startups who will pitch before the venture capital companies,” he said.

