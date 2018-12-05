Students rushed to hospital after rubella vaccination drive in Pune’s Dattawadi area

Six boys of Dattawadi area who were administered vaccination against rubella in Agarwal school had to be rushed to the Global hospitals after they complained of nausea and vomiting. Out of these, four were discharged immediately.

The vaccination programme is being conducted by central government to provide free vaccination to the children in the age group of one month to 15 years, in various PMC-run municipal schools.

According to one of the health department official, who preferred to remain anonymous, “The children did not have enough food which they are supposed to consume before taking the vaccine. So, some students complained of feeling nauseous and had bouts of vomiting. We immediately moved them to the nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.”

PMC health Chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare said there is no reason for panic.

“It could have been a side effect of the vaccination. However there is no need to panic. I would request parents to send students for rubella vaccine only after ensuring that they have food so as to prevent them from developing nausea.” According to Hankare, so far 1.39 lakh students have been administered rubella measles vaccine in the city

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:30 IST