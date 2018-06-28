Swara Malhar music festival to enthral Pune residents with monsoon raagas

The 3rd edition of the Swara Malhar music festival will bring together various shades of ‘raag malhar’ for avid Hindustani classical followers, from June 29 to July 1, 2018 and July 7-8, 2018.

“Malhar is a symbolic raag which was sung almost 1,000 years ago by Tansen in the courts of King Akbar. It is said his raag had so much strength to move nature and could make it rain,” said organiser and violin player Atul Kumar Upadhaya.

This year this music festival will be held across the city with concerts in Aundh, Sangvi, Kothrud, Swargate and Hinjewadi.

This year the festival has an interesting concept where they will have performances of ragas as per their time schedule. “There are so many morning, afternoon and night raagas which are slowly vanishing at the performance level. Hence, we came up with the concept of organising Swara Malhar at different timings,” he added.

The music festival will feature a unique combination of vocal, instrumental and dance talents like Saylee Talwalkar (vocal); Anuradha Kuber (vocal); Sheetal Kolwalkar (Kathak); and Tejas Upadhye (violin), apart from sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan; Ronu Majumdar and Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, among others.

Schedule:

June 29, 6 pm

Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh

a) Saylee Talwalkar

b) Padmabhushan Pt. VishwaMohan Bhatt

c) Rahul Deshpande

June 30, 4 pm

Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch

a) Anuradha Kuber

b) Pt. Satish Vyas

c) Sheetal Kolwalkar

d) Kaushiki Chakrabarty

e) Ustad Shujaat Khan.

July 1, 8 am

Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch

a) Smt Ashwini Bhide

b) Ronu Majumdar and Debjyoti Bose, with Yogesh Samsi

c) Pt. Atulkumar with Tejas and Rajas Upadhye.

d) Pt. Ajay Pohankar and Abhijit Pohankar.

July 1, 9.15 pm

Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium, Kothrud

a) Dilshad Khan , Dilip Kale and Pramod Gaikwad

b) Kaushiki Chakraborty

July 7, 6pm

Natsamrat Nilu Phule auditorium, Sangvi :

a) Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

b) Manu Srivastava

July 8, 6m

Natsamrat Nilu Phule auditorium, Sangvi :

a) Anand Bhate

b) Pt. Atulkumar Upadhye