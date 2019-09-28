e-paper
Tackling climate change through this youth convention in Pune on Sept 29

Professor HM Desarda, an ecological economist will head the convention. He will address the gathering on how can one combat climate change and will also discuss the contributions of Thunberg

pune Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Pune has organised a youth convention on September 29 at 11 am. The convention will be held at Swatantra theatre, Agarkar road. (representational image)
The Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Pune has organised a youth convention on September 29 at 11 am. The convention will be held at Swatantra theatre, Agarkar road. (representational image)
         

Greta Thunberg, 16 has become the mascot of climate-alarm overnight. At the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in New York on September 23, Greta, a teenager from Sweden, berated world leaders.

The express solidarity with Thunberg, the Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Pune has organised a youth convention on September 29 at 11 am. The convention will be held at Swatantra theatre, Agarkar road.

Professor HM Desarda, an ecological economist will head the convention. He will address the gathering on how can one combat climate change and will also discuss the contributions of Thunberg.

Yuvraj Shah, secretary Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya said, “Climate change is something that we cannot ignore anymore and hence this convention is important. I request all students to attend the convention in order to get a better understanding of the topic.”

On October 2, Shri Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya will also conduct a prayer meet to mark Gandhi Jayanti near the Mahatma Gandhi statue that is located in the campus.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 16:46 IST

