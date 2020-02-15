e-paper
Talegaon Dabhade police book five, including a Police-patil, for extortion

Talegaon Dabhade police book five, including a Police-patil, for extortion

pune Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Talegaon Dabhade police booked five persons, including the Police-patil (who is responsible for maintaining the birth and death register and for the care of unclaimed property found in the village) of Urse, for demanding an extortion of Rs 30 lakh from a local businessman on February 10.

Three of the accused have been arrested on Friday and have been identified as Sultan Mahabhoot Mulani (44), Gulab Baban Dhamankar (41) and Satish Laxman Karke (29).

The other two accused at large and have been identified as Police-patil Gulab Chhaburao Ambekar and Sunil Baburao Ambekar , all resident of Urse. The complaint against them was lodged by Kuldeep Dnynoba Dhamankar (26), a resident of Urse in Maval. 

According to the police, Kuldeep who is a road contractor, was involved in a bridge repair work when the accused accosted him and threatened him with dire consequences with the motive of extorting money. He replied that he had the necessary government permission for the work. The accused told him to give Rs 5 lakh to them and Rs 25 lakh for the village, failing which they will not allow him to do the work. One of them even tried to attack him, the complaint said. Following the incident, the victim rushed to the police station and lodged an FIR.

