Tales of hardship take centre court on day one of AITA open tennis tournament, Pune

Middle-class families in India have its own sets of problems, but managing problems and moving ahead is the tour de force driving most sports-driven Indians.

The 18-year-old Anusha Kondaveeti from Hyderabad, who is in the city to participate in the Rs 3 lakh AITA men’s and women’s open tennis championships, is no stranger to hardship.

Kondaveeti dreams of training and playing tennis in abroad.

“I am searching for sponsors. Currently, it is not possible for me travel abroad and participate in tournaments,” says Kondaveeti, who went down in a first round match against Akanksha Nitture of Mumbai, 6-1, 2-6, 4-6, at the Royal Connaught Boat Club on Monday.

It was father Venkateshwarlu who insisted Kondaveeti focus on tennis.

“It was not possible for us to train at an academy due to financial constraints. My dad who works at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vijayawada (now working in Hyderabad) had a salary where we could not afford coaching academy fees,” she explained.

Anusha along with her sister Aparna Kondaveeti learnt the tennis basics watching online videos.

“We then played on our first court - basically ground flattened by our father - at the Gannavaram airport colony. With the lack of quality of players to compete against, we decided to move to Hyderabad in 2013.”

“In Hyderabad, my father then got permission to lay a court at the Begumpeth Airport Colony,” added Kondaveeti. That really was the starting point of her career.

For the last three years, Kondaveeti trains under coach Ravi Chandran at the Sinnet Academy.

“I need exposure to improve my game. I hardly play 10 tournaments in a year, but all in India, while there are many players who have sponsors and get a chance to play abroad. I hope to make it possible,” added Kondaveeti, who will partner Sai Dedeepya in doubles category.

