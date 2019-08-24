Tax body seeks 3 months extension for filing annual GST returns in flood-affected states

pune

The western Maharashtra tax practitioners association (WMTPA) has sought a three-month extension from the ministry of finance for filing the goods and services tax (GST) annual and monthly returns for flood-affected states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Narendra Sonawane, president, western Maharashtra tax practitioners association, said, “Although the water has receded from the flood-affected areas, however, the situation is far from normal. Therefore in such situations, we urge the government to kindly extend the due date of filing the GST annual returns and monthly returns by three months for these regions.”

The last date for filing the returns is August 31.

The western Maharashtra tax practitioners association has expressed disappointment at the fact that no suo moto relief by the way of date extension by GST council has been given despite knowing the situation in all these states.

“We have already sent a letter to the ministry of finance and we are hopeful of a positive response from the Centre,” said Sonawane.

According to Sonawane, there are various other complications in the form filing. “Only 20 per cent people in the country have filed the returns so far. One of the reasons for lesser compliance percentage is the complexity of the form. In the given circumstances, the compliance percentage will decrease further in the coming days due to the heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, which has destroyed day-to-day life of millions of people,” he said.

