Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Teenager injured after bus carrying school students rams into tractor on Pune-Mumbai Highway

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
A teenager sustained head injuries when a state transport bus carrying schoolchildren met with an accident in the early hours of Wednesday along the old Pune-Mumbai Highway stretch passing through a mountain pass in Talegaon.

The speeding bus rammed into a tractor that was carrying two trailers and was heading in the same direction through the Somatane mountain pass.

The child who sustained a head injury has been identified as Aniket Ghule, 15, while the driver has been indentified as Shaikh Nayeem Rafik, 36, according to the hospital authorities. A total of nine schoolchildren, two teachers and one helper were travelling with the driver of the bus.

“One child has a head injury. Eight children have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing tests to check for fractures or other injuries. The driver has sustained multiple injuries too, but he is walking and talking,” said Dr Basavraj Patil, casualty medical officer at Pawana Hospital.

The bus was heading from Sangamner to Mumbai and was passing through Talegaon in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the police.

“There’s a mountain pass called Somatane pass in Talegaon. The bus was passing through there when the accident happened,” said police inspector Amarnath Waghmode of Talegaon police station.

The incident is being recorded at Talegaon Dabhade police station in Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

