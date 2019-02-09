Three arrested for involvement in six chain snatching cases in Pune

Wakad police arrested three men for their involvement in six chain snatching incidents. The police recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments including chains and mangalsutra worth Rs 2,58,000 and two motocycles Rs 25,000 and Rs 17,000 respectively.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Usman Ali resident of Kasapte vasti, Ayub Riyasat Ali and Fahim Siddiqui. The three accused are from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, the accused were involved in six chain snatching incidents which were registered at Wakad police station. During investigation it was revealed that the accused would watch YouTube videos of chain snatching incidents, would practice it and then execute it.

Explaining the trios modus operandi Satish Mane, senior police inspector of Wakad police station said, “The accused trio would attack elderly women and then snatch their chains or mangalsutra.”

Developers booked for causing death of a 7-year-old

Khadak Police on Thursday registered an offence against three real estate developers and arrested them for being responsible for the death of a seven-year-old girl Nashra Rehman Khan, who got stuck in an elevator door in Ghorpade peth in October 2018.

The accused were identified as Mainuddin Sheikh, 63, a resident of Kondhwa, Mohamad Rafiq, 54, resident of Ganesh peth,and Naseeruddin Inamdar, 71, resident of Nana peth.

Nashra Rehman Khan died on October 20, 2018 after getting stuck in an elevator door of Zohra Complex in Ghorpade peth. After which she was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.She was later taken to the Sassoon General Hospital where she was declared dead.Earlier her death was recorded as an accidental death at Khadak police station but after detailed investigation, police registered case under 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) against accused developers.

According to police,the girl got stuck in the double-door lift between the second and the third floor of the building and was lying on the stomach when the lift was broken into. She had also suffered injuries on the back. The girl’s father, Rehman Salam Khan, 39, who repairs air conditioning units and mother Najeema Rehman Khan, who is a housewife, were not with the girl when the incident took place.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 16:36 IST